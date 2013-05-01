Despite earning another

100 million thanks to their qualifying for the Champions League semifinals (where they face fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco), the Bianconeri consider the

40 million asking price to be excessive.

Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have long been known for preferring cheap deals, or at least clever bargains. They’ll splash out on the occasional big name (Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain), but they’re not necessarily up for getting their wallet out each time a favourite of theirs is potentially available.

Juventus

Asked about a move, Tolisso (who had previously said that it would be ‘an honour’ to move to Juventus) said that

“I’ll ask advice from people who are important to me, but in the end I’ll make own choice”.

Juventus look to be backing out of the Corentin Tolisso race.(via Le10Sport) claim that the 22-year-old sensation is just too expensive for the Bianconeri. Tolisso is also liked by Barcelona and Arsenal, to name two teams.are long time admirers of the youngster, who made his France debut last month and now has 14 goals and 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions. Juventus saw a € 40 million be turned down in January.“In the end, I make my own decision, so if Juventus become interested in me and want me to join, I’ll do the same thing.