Juventus, Lyon's Aulas: "Juve have made us an offer for Tolisso but ...."

Juventus tried to get Tolisso as Marotta and Paratici contacted Lyon president Aulas for the midfielder. Aulas had this to say to RMC Sport today concerning Tolisso: "There was a contact with Juventus but we decided that we wanted to keep him at least till next summer. Let's see what happens in the future ...".



According to the latest reports coming out of France, Juve would've offered Lyon 30 million euros for Tolisso. Lyon bloacked him for January but the feeling is that Juve will come back and make another solid attempt for him come summer time.



Juventus have been looking for a midfielder for some time now but they did sign Rincon of Genoa earlier this month. As for Axel Witsel, a deal seems to be off at the moment even if he was inches away from being a Juve player last summer.



Juventus are currently first in the Italian Serie A as they are coming off a 3-0 win yesterday versus Bologna.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)