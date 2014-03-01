Juventus make contact over summer move of unhappy Arsenal star
10 February at 17:53Juventus will be looking for a top-class midfielder as well as a new winger in the next summer transfer window.
The Old Lady’s recent tactical changes have made the signing of a new wide player a priority in Turin with several big names being linked with a potential summer move to the J Stadium. From Domenico Berardi to Douglas Costa and Alexis Sanchez, there is plenty of choice for the Serie A giants who, however, are said to have already made contact with Arsenal for a possible summer move for their unhappy star Alexis Sanchez.
The Chile star has yet to reach economic agreement over a contract extension with Arsenal and the Daily Mirror reports that Juventus have already made contact with representatives of the Gunners to inform them about their interest in the former Barcelona man.
Juventus’ strong financial situation would allow the Old Lady to rival big European clubs like Atletico Madrid and PSG that are also being linked with a summer swoop for the talented Arsenal star who might be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer if new contract talks collapse as Sanchez would then become a free agent in summer 2018.
