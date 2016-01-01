Juventus make contact to sign former Liverpool target
14 March at 13:10Juventus have made contact to sign former Liverpool target Youri Tielemans, ilbianconero.com reports. The bianconeri are long time admirers of the 19-year-old midfielder who has already plenty of International experience having played the Champions League and Europa League with his club Anderlecht.
Tielemans was linked with a move to Liverpool one year ago but the Reds failed to reach any agreement for the player in that time.
According to ilbianconero Juventus will also meet representatives of Anderlecht in the next few weeks to ask information about the talented footballer whose price-tag should in the region of € 20-25 million.
The price-tag of Tielemans is pretty high but the Serie A giants believe that the player would worth the money, not only because Tielemans is young and promising but also because he has been widely proved at an International level.
Tielemans’ contract with Anderlecht expires in 2020. The player was also linked with a move to AC Milan.
