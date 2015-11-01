Douglas Costa over a possible summer switch to Serie A. The 26-year-old Brazilian is believed to be unhappy in Bavaria and looking for a move away at the end of the season.

According to reports in Bild , Juventus chiefs have begun talks with Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielderover a possible summer switch to Serie A. The 26-year-old Brazilian is believed to be unhappy in Bavaria and looking for a move away at the end of the season.

Offers have already come in from China but the player rejected any advances citing that he wanted to consider his future in the summer, rather than in January. Now reports from Germany suggest that Juve officials have met with the player’s entourage to see if it could be possible to instigate a move ahead of next season.



Costa arrived at the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2015 from Shakhtar Donetsk and made an immediate impact under coach Pep Guardiola. Since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti last summer however, he’s found it difficult to command a regular first-team place.



Juventus are expected to offer French striker Kingsley Coman (currently on-loan at Bayern since 2015) as part of any deal that takes the Brazilian to Turin.