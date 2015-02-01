Juventus make €40m Man City, Arsenal target a priority
28 April at 13:40Juventus’ priority for this summer is Corentin Tolisso, according to the latest revelations.
The French star is also liked by Manchester City, Napoli and Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola particularly keen to sign him. Napoli came very close last summer for a sum believed to be in the region of €35 million, but were blown off at the last second by Lyon.
Mediaset Premium transfer expert Niccoló Ceccarini told TMW Radio that: “The Bianconeri’s priority for the summer is Tolisso.
“Juventus are in pole position to get him, even though they have other leads they’re pursuing.”
This is a refreshing contrast from recent reports, which indicated that the 22-year-old was expensive for the Bianconeri.
With the French sensation’s price set to be in the €40 million, Juventus were said to be uninterested.
OL president Jean-Michel Aulas is known for being a tough negotiator, and for getting every euro he can out of his talents. He’s also doing his best to drive up Alexandre Lacazette’s price.
