Juventus make final offer to sign Brazilian midfielder
30 January at 09:55Over the next few hours, Juventus will make their final offer to sign Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo. The Wolfsburg star’s contract runs until 2018 and the Serie A giants hope to persuade the footballer to move to the club ahead of agreeing a transfer fee with his club.
Wolfsburg rejected Juventus loan offer with option to buy last week as the Germans only want a permanent departure of the Brazilian ace or a loan move with compulsory buy-out clause. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Juventus are not willing to meet the Bundesliga side’s conditions and are only open to buy Luiz Gustavo on loan with option to buy.
Wolfsburg have slapped € 18 million price-tag on the footballer, Juventus had offered € 15 (€ 2 million for the season loan and € 13 as an option to buy), which means the gap between supply and demand is not huge, although there are different opinions regarding the formula of the transfer. Juventus will make one last attempt before the transfer window shuts but persuading the Germans will be a very hard task for the Old Lady.
