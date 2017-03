Leicester City wingerhas emerged as a possible transfer target for Juventus. According to calciomercato.it, the Algeria International is one of the names Juventus are considering for the summer transfer campaign, so much so the Old Lady have already made contact to sound out the transfer availability of the talented winger.Mahrez has eight goals and four assists in 34 appearances with the Foxes so far this season and, generally, he doesn’t seem toin the club’s history.Mahrez’s Leicester City contract runs until 2020 and the 26-year-old is not the only winger Juventus are considering signing in the summer asare also on the bianconeri watching list with the latter who is said to be the leading candidate to become the next Juventus winger.