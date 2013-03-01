Juventus make Leicester City contact over star winger’s availability
14 March at 19:30Leicester City winger Ryiad Mahrez has emerged as a possible transfer target for Juventus. According to calciomercato.it, the Algeria International is one of the names Juventus are considering for the summer transfer campaign, so much so the Old Lady have already made contact to sound out the transfer availability of the talented winger.
Mahrez has eight goals and four assists in 34 appearances with the Foxes so far this season and, generally, he doesn’t seem to have reached the same level of quality he managed last season when his 17 goals and 11 assists in Premier League helped his side to win the first Premier League trophy in the club’s history.
Mahrez’s Leicester City contract runs until 2020 and the 26-year-old is not the only winger Juventus are considering signing in the summer as Domenico Berardi, Douglas Costa and Alexis Sanchez are also on the bianconeri watching list with the latter who is said to be the leading candidate to become the next Juventus winger.
