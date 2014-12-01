Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international is in the final year of his contract at Anfield with reports suggesting that he will depart Merseyside next summer.

Juventus are looking for low cost reinforcements next summer as we reported on Sunday and one of the names that continues to be mentioned is that of Liverpool midfielder. The 23-year-old German international is in the final year of his contract at Anfield with reports suggesting that he will depart Merseyside next summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is anxious for the player to remain at the club but aware of interest coming from Italy, it’s unlikely Can will decide to do this. Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta views the idea of picking up the player on a free-transfer next summer as as opportunity too good to miss seeing as he was a player that the Bianconeri were pursuing throughout the last window.

