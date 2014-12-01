Juventus make new contact with representatives of Liverpool midfielder
04 September at 10:20
Juventus are looking for low cost reinforcements next summer as we reported on Sunday and one of the names that continues to be mentioned is that of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international is in the final year of his contract at Anfield with reports suggesting that he will depart Merseyside next summer.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is anxious for the player to remain at the club but aware of interest coming from Italy, it’s unlikely Can will decide to do this. Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta views the idea of picking up the player on a free-transfer next summer as as opportunity too good to miss seeing as he was a player that the Bianconeri were pursuing throughout the last window.
Now Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) claims that the wheels are already in motion and that club chiefs have met Can’s representatives to discuss a move to the Allianz Stadium next year. Should Can decide not to renew at Anfield, he will be free to talk to clubs from February 1; Juventus aim to have his signature pretty sown up by then.
