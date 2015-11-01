Juventus make ultimate decision on Isco

Yesterday, the talk in Spain was about Real Madrid playmaker Isco Alarcon. Spanish media were reporting that Los Blancos received an offer from Juventus F.C. for their talented midfielder. Massimiliano Allegri was interested in Isco for the past two years, even before he became an international star, but Real Madrid rapidly shut down the possibility of letting go of their Spanish starlet. It seems unlikely that this new rumored Juventus offer will catch Real Madrid's attention. Florentino Perez and Zidane view Isco as a possible heir for the captaincy of Los Blancos and the release clause in Isco's new contract is set at around 700 million euros.



According to Calciomercato.com exclusive sources, Juventus never really submitted a concrete offer to Real Madrid for Isco. Even if Paolo Dybala does leave Juventus this coming summer a bianconeri offer for Isco would remain highly unlikely indeed. He is viewed as a very important piece within Zidane's club....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (Calcionews89)