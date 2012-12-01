Steven N’Zonzi could be edging closer to Juventus, according to a

We already knew that Kuventus were willing to pay his

30 million release clause.

It now looks like that number won’t be increasing, despite Sevilla’s plans to get the Frenchman to sign a new deal, which would increase it to

50m.

Why? Because N’Zonzi won’t sign a new deal, according to l’Equipe, proof that he intends to leave.

The French daily also claims that the Bianconeri have sounded out Sevilla about the former Stoke City man again.

The Frenchman has been linked to both

Juventus are set to make another midfield signing, where Coach Max Allegri has often insisted he needs a couple of players to beef things up. They’ve already nabbed Tomas Rincon from Genoa this winter.