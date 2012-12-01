Juventus, Man City target refuses to sign new Sevilla deal
06 January at 18:26Steven N’Zonzi could be edging closer to Juventus, according to a report from l’Equipe.
We already knew that Kuventus were willing to pay his €30 million release clause.
It now looks like that number won’t be increasing, despite Sevilla’s plans to get the Frenchman to sign a new deal, which would increase it to €50m.
Why? Because N’Zonzi won’t sign a new deal, according to l’Equipe, proof that he intends to leave.
The French daily also claims that the Bianconeri have sounded out Sevilla about the former Stoke City man again.
The Frenchman has been linked to both City and the Bianconeri of late, the ex-Blackburn man having an excellent time in La Liga, netting five league goals since joining Sevilla in 2015.
Juventus are set to make another midfield signing, where Coach Max Allegri has often insisted he needs a couple of players to beef things up. They’ve already nabbed Tomas Rincon from Genoa this winter.
