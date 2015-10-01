Juventus, Man Utd target to receive fine for being late to training
09 March at 21:00Serie A star Keita Balde is likely to be fined by Lazio for being 30 minutes late for today’s training session with his teammates. The product of Barcelona academy is said to be not on good terms with the club so much so his agent is reported to have put new contract talks on hold.
The Senegal International’s deal expires in 2018 and a number of top European clubs are said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services including Juventus, Inter and Manchester United.
Rome-based paper Il Messaggero (via ilbianconero) reports that the former Barcelona starlet celebrated his birthday in Barcelona yesterday night and made late return to Italy today. As a result, he showed up 30 minutes late for the training in Formello and, therefore, he will be fined by his club.
As of today, the player is very likely to leave Lazio at the end of the season with his price-tag in the region of € 30 million.
