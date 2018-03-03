Juventus: Mandzukic could skip Lazio clash
03 March at 13:40Reports from IlBianconero suggest that Juventus could be without Mario Mandzukic for their upcoming Serie A game against Lazio.
The Old Lady are currently second in the Serie A, four points behind leaders Napoli, who face rivals Roma right after the Juventus' clash against Lazio. They face a crucial away trip to Wembley when they will look to undo Tottenham in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie.
IlBianconero understand that Massimiliano Allegri has been left worried by the fact that Mandzukic could miss today's game against Lazio, with the trio of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain.
While Paulo Dybala is set to return Mandzukic's absence could mean that Juve can be without a proper number nine and with the big game against Tottenham in London coming up, Massimiliano Allegri has every reason to be concerned.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
