Juve, Marchisio: Future unclear as Instagram 'like' spurs MLS speculation

Marchisio’s fate at Juventus may be in the balance as he struggles to get playing time. He recently liked one of New York City Fc’s videos on instagram, an act that encourages those who think he may elect to leave Italy and follow in the footstops of Andrea Pirlo in Major League Soccer.



Marchisio previously expressed his stance on who he would play for on the Italian peninsula. “In Italy I see myself only with Juventus.”



The 32-year-old’s future at Juventus seems to be tied to Allegri and his player selections moving forward. There is certainly not the level of interest from other European clubs as there was earlier in his career, which could set up a move to the United States.



If Marchisio were to stay at Juventus he may find it a difficult situation due to his age (32) and competition in midfield with current players and new arrivals. He has had to battle injury and has since found it hard to get significant minutes.



Marchisio’s wife even expressed discontent recently over Allegri’s player selections. The former mainstay in midfield has seen the field only once in the last five Serie A matches.



The upcoming match against Real Madrid could be pivotal for Marchisio’s future. There is more space in the lineup due to Pjanic’s suspension, but it all depends on Allegri’s formation and player selections if Marchisio is to feel like he is a valuable part of the squad into the future.

