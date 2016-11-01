Juventus: Marchisio ponders MLS move

Claudio Marchisio has been limited to very little playing time this season which, it is fair to say, he is not completely happy about. The midfielder, who has now been contracted to Juventus for ten years, is very much on the periphery of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad thanks to several injuries which have curtailed his influence in recent years. Indeed, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that his future beyond this month could be in a city far away from Turin.



Amid fierce competition for places with the likes of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanić, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur, the 31-year-old is nowhere near being first choice and is set to fall even further down the pecking order when Emre Can arrives from Liverpool in the summer. According to Tuttosport, he is liked by several MLS sides who may like to add him to their squad before their campaign begins in March.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)