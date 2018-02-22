Juventus, Marotta: 'Dybala? It is normal to feel the pressure. Balotelli is great...'

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Premium Sport a few minutes before the Lazio-Juve game, here is what he had to say:



" Juve vs Napoli? Well I think the important thing for us is to be consistent. In past years, the road to the league title was a little easier but we are used to facing strong competition. At this point, if you lose a few point here and there, you could lose the league title. Perfection will be important. Paulo Dybala? He is a young player who arrived here from a provincial squad so it's normal that he feels the pressure here at Juve. He is a smart kid and he is now fit so I am sure he will find his game. Mario Balotelli? It is great to watch him play. He is a great player but we aren't following him at this moment. Even so, he is an important player and he could be useful to the Italian national team in the near future...".