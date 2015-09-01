Juventus: Marotta updates status of Balotelli, Emre Can, and de Vrij

Juventus sporting director Beppe Marotta spoke with Premium Sport ahead of his club’s match against Genoa on Sunday evening. He discussed a number of issues, mostly surrounding the January transfer window.



Here’s what he had to say:



ON THE MARIO BALOTELLI, JUVENTUS LINKS:

There is love and respect for this guy, but it's news to fantasy football, a hoax. Mario Balotelli is a type of player that is not necessary for Juventus at the moment.



ON STEFAN DE VRIJ LINKS:

He is not a goal of ours.



ON EMRE CAN’S FUTURE:

The interest is clear. We want to try and bring him to us, but we can not do it because he currently has a contract with Liverpool. He could renew it and, moreover, there are other teams interested in him.



(It should be noted that Emre Can is Liverpool’s captain tonight as they take on Swansea. The German international has been heavily linked with a summer move to Juventus.)

