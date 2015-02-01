French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has completed the second part of his medical ahead of completing his move to Juventus. The 30-year-old underwent tests on Wednesday after arriving in Turin and he was back at J Medical today to continue those tests.



Matuidi is set to sign a four-year deal at the champions worth €3.5M-a-season plus bonus and will be unveiled to the media in the coming hours. After 12 months delay, Massimo Allegri has finally got the player he wants to for his central area.