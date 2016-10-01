There’s bad news for Juventus this evening with the news that French midfielder Blaise Matuidi is likely to miss his side’s first-leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur.



The 30-year-old suffered an injury in the first-half of Sunday’s 7-0 demolition of Sassuolo and after being examined today, it’s now been confirmed by the club that he has suffered a mild-medium tear to the flexor muscles in his left thigh which could keep him sidelined for around a month.

The Bianconeri host the Premier League side next week as the Round of 16 begins. Matuidi will almost certainly be absent for this match and may even run the risk of missing the return at Wembley on March 7.



This news will come as a bitter blow for coach Massimo Allegri who has been keen to praise the Frenchman this season after his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.



The team at JMedical will make a further announcement regarding the recuperation period after further examinations this week.