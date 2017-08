Juventus staris being linked with a move to Galatasaray. According to reports in Turkey, Asamoah has already reached an agreement with the Super Lig giants but La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Ghana International is not going to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.According to the Italian paper,by Juventus manager Max Allegri.The Italian tactician can use Asamoah as on the left wing and as a centre midfielder and due to the player’s versatility, Allegri is not open to sell him at any price.No coincidence Juve are pushing to have Leonardo Spinazzola back at the Allianz Stadium. The return of the promising left-back would allow the Old Lady to sell Asamoah and have a reliable back-up for Alex Sandro.