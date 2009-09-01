Juventus: Max Allegri blocks Asamoah Galatasaray move
08 August at 16:42Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah is being linked with a move to Galatasaray. According to reports in Turkey, Asamoah has already reached an agreement with the Super Lig giants but La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Ghana International is not going to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.
According to the Italian paper, Asamoah is wanted in Turin by Juventus manager Max Allegri.
The Italian tactician can use Asamoah as on the left wing and as a centre midfielder and due to the player’s versatility, Allegri is not open to sell him at any price.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that Juve could decide to sell Asamoah. Galatasaray, in fact, have offered € 10 million to sign the former Chelsea target.
No coincidence Juve are pushing to have Leonardo Spinazzola back at the Allianz Stadium. The return of the promising left-back would allow the Old Lady to sell Asamoah and have a reliable back-up for Alex Sandro.
