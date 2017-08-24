Juventus continue to search for another central midfield player and according to latest reports from Spain, one player now stands head and shoulders above the rest in the pecking order.



Andre Gomes to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Mundo Deportivo writes that Bianconeri chiefs will meet with their Barcelona counterparts in Monte Carlo to discuss the possible transfer of Portuguese internationalto the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Reports claim that the Bianconeri want to take Gomes on an initial loan-deal for this season, with a view to making the move permanent next summer, and that they will get together at the Meridian Hotel ahead of this evening’s Champions League group draw to discuss the matter.



The 24-year-old has failed to impress at the Camp Nou since his €40M arrival from Valencia last summer and despite playing 30 games in all competitions for the Blaugrana last term, new boss Ernesto Valverde is open to his departure. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in the player but Juventus are now firmly in the driving seat to claim his signature.