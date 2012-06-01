Juventus have met with PSG star Marco Verratti’s agent, Il Bianconeri’s sources can confirm.

Verratti wants to leave Paris, despite having a deal that will take him to 2021. He doesn’t feel appreciated by the press, with newspaper L’Equipe recently revealing that he was clubbing two days before the Parisians were beaten 6-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League, a remarkable turnaround from the first leg, which had ended 4-0 for PSG.

Juventus, his childhood club, are on his mind, but he’s very expensive, and Bayern and Barcelona are on the 24-year-old’s tale, too. He will cost over

100 million once his salary and bonuses are added to the price tag.

Paratici wasn’t only after Verratti, it turns out: Di Campli was also asked about Mamadou Coulibaly, a youngster who is seeing regular first team action, starting three games for the Dolphins.

The Bianconeri want to buy the 18-year-old Senegalese man, before leaving the midfielder in Pescara to develop further - the Caldara/Rugani approach.

Donato Di Campli met with Fabio Paratici on Friday evening in Pescara, the same city where Verratti first came to the country’s attention as he helped the local side obtain promotion to Serie A.