Serie A side Cagliari are reportedly looking to sign Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro, as they look to sign a midfielder this month.

The 24-year-old Sturaro, who joined Juventus back in 2014, has never really become a first-choice at the club and even this season, the Italian has struggled for regular match-time. He has made only four Serie A appearances, out of which only two have been starts. He has appeared only thrice in the Champions League as well.

TuttoSport believe that Cagliari are interested in taking the former Genoa man to the Stadio Sant’Elia. While they have already signed Leandro Castan on loan from Roma and Charalambos Lykogiannis from Sturm Graz, they are also looking to sign a central midfielder this month.

They will offer Sturaro more time on the pitch and that is what the Italian is looking for. He isn’t though, the only option. Former AC Milan midfielder Juraj Kucka is also an option and so is Perparim Hetemaj from Chievo Verona.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)