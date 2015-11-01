Torino have been in the market for a midfielder for months, and new revelations firmly point across the city to Tomas Rincon. According to Tuttosport via , the Juventus Venezuelan midfielder has already said yes to the Granata, who are now dealing with the Bianconeri. Toro have reportedly offered 2 million EUR for the player on loan plus another 7 million EUR mandatory purchase to be redeemed should Rincon play a specific number of games. After limited appearances in a Juventus jersey, the former Genoa player will be happy to find more playing regularity. The 29 year old is reportedly valued by the Bianconeri above the 10 million EUR range, hoping the deal will perhaps reach 15 million EUR. Meanwhile Acquah and Benassi are attracting interest from Atalanta.

ATTACK - With regard to the Toro attack, the names of Niang (Milan), Zapata (Napoli) and Simeone (Genoa) are added to that of the young Nigerian Umar Sadiq (Roma).

DEFENSE - Depending on how things develop with Rossettini, the Granata could still be in the running for another defensive player. Perhaps with the usual link Paletta (Milan) or Tonelli (Napoli), the latter excluded yesterday from Sarri’s Uefa list for the Champions League playoff.