Juventus midfielder Hernanes has emerged as a January transfer target of Premier League side Watford, goal.com reports. The Brazilian playmakeras the departure of the midfielder would leave him short of options in the middle of the pitch for the rest of the season.​Watford have already made some business with Juventus of late as the Premier League side signedon permanent deal last summer.This time, however, Juventus are not willing to sell one of their midfielders unless Watford make a big-money bid. In case they manage to persuade Juventus, the Old Lady would try to replace Hernanes with Wolfsburg’s Brazilian midfielderHernanes swappedmoving to the J Stadium in a € 13 million deal.@lorebetto