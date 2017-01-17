Juventus midfielder linked with January Watford move
17 January at 18:20Juventus midfielder Hernanes has emerged as a January transfer target of Premier League side Watford, goal.com reports.
The Brazilian playmaker has had some highs and lows during his 18-month spell at Juventus but manager Massimiliano Allegri do not want to sell him as the departure of the midfielder would leave him short of options in the middle of the pitch for the rest of the season.
Watford have already made some business with Juventus of late as the Premier League side signed Roberto Pereyra on permanent deal last summer.
This time, however, Juventus are not willing to sell one of their midfielders unless Watford make a big-money bid. In case they manage to persuade Juventus, the Old Lady would try to replace Hernanes with Wolfsburg’s Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo.
Hernanes swapped Inter with Juventus in the deadline day of the 2015 summer transfer window moving to the J Stadium in a € 13 million deal.
@lorebetto
