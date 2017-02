Juventus midfielderis set to leave the Old Lady in the next few days. According to various reports in Italy , the Brazilian midfielder has an agreement to join Hebei Fortune. The Chinese transfer window shuts in the next few days and there is still time for Hernanes to join the Chinese Super League side before the end of the season.Hebei Fortune are said to have offered Juventusmore than the double than what he’s getting at Juventus.The former Lazio star has not been included in Juventus’ squad list for tonight’s game against Inter (read our match preview) , which means the 31-year-old isHernanes was also omitted from Juventus’ Champions League squad list earlier last week.​Brazilian Serie A giants Sao Paulo are also said to have set sights on Hernanes, but the player is set to snub a return to his native country to move to China.