Juventus midfielder set for imminent €10m China switch
05 February at 14:35Juventus midfielder Hernanes is set to leave the Old Lady in the next few days. According to various reports in Italy, the Brazilian midfielder has an agreement to join Hebei Fortune. The Chinese transfer window shuts in the next few days and there is still time for Hernanes to join the Chinese Super League side before the end of the season.
Hebei Fortune are said to have offered Juventus € 10 million, which is almost as much the Serie A giants spent to sign the Brazilian from Inter in summer 2015. Hernanes’ new salary in China will be around € 8-million-a-year, more than the double than what he’s getting at Juventus.
The former Lazio star has not been included in Juventus’ squad list for tonight’s game against Inter (read our match preview), which means the 31-year-old is close to reaching an agreement with the Chinese club. Hernanes was also omitted from Juventus’ Champions League squad list earlier last week.
Brazilian Serie A giants Sao Paulo are also said to have set sights on Hernanes, but the player is set to snub a return to his native country to move to China.
