Southampton are set to break their transfer record by landing Mario Lemina for €20 million, according to reports from Britain.

​Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have also been linked to the Gabonese international, who has failed to establish himself as a starter in Italy.

The 23-year-old midfielder only started eight games at Juventus last season, finding himself replaced early on and only managing one goal in total all season.

The former Marseille man is expected to undergo a medical on Monday. He is reported to have turned down Stoke, and chosen the Saints.

The midfielder was sold to Juventus last summer for €9.5 million, the Bianconeri exercising their clause after he had failed to shine in a season-long loan, mostly due to injuries.

The

20m fee will increase to €22m with add-ons, making the 23-year-old the most expensive player in Southampton’s history, overtaking last summer’s signing Sofiane Boufal.

@EdoDalmonte