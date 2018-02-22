Just 48 hours to go until the big match of the Serie A weekend as Juventus host Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.



A match that could play a key part in deciding where this season’s scudetto will finally end up, Rossoneri midfielder Franck Kessie has been talking to Sky Sport about the upcoming challenge.



“Our objective is to win,” he declared, “We want to take the three points and move forward. Juve are a great squad and it will be a very difficult game, but we have to go there believing that we can win and can continue to grow.”



When asked who he would take out of the Juventus side if he could he replied; “Gigi Buffon. He is great goalkeeper and every time I see him play it makes me want to continue my career until I am 40.”



Finally, a score prediction, Kessie, with a smile on his face confirmed that; “I will score and we will win 2-0.”