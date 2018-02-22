Juventus, Moggi: ‘Napoli and Lazio play the best football in Italy’
20 April at 17:10During an interview with Radio Crc, former Juventus director Luciano Moggi previewed this weekend’s Scudetto showdown between the Bianconeri and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
“It will be a hard-fought match. If Crotone had not scored against Juventus, Napoli would probably have lost against Udinese. The Azzurri have nothing to lose and this mindset can help them a lot.
“Milik? I would let him play from the start. I think it would be also be good from a medical perspective to see whether he is capable of lasting the whole 90 minutes.
“Sarri? Sarri is doing a great job because Napoli and Lazio play the best football in Italy. However, results are the most important thing. Napoli have scored nine less goals, so there is definitely work to be done. I am not sure whether Sarri can do it or not.”
(Radio Crc)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments