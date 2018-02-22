Juventus have won eight of their last 12 Serie A meetings against Napoli (D2 L2), remaining unbeaten in the last four (W3 D1).



Juventus have won their last six home league games against Napoli, having kept a clean sheet in four of them (only two goals conceded in the process).



After keeping 10 Serie A clean sheets in a row, Juventus have conceded in three of their last four (four goals shipped in the process).



However, the Bianconeri have only conceded one goal in their last nine league matches at the Stadium, registering eight wins and a nil-nil draw (v Inter).



On the other hand, Napoli are unbeaten in their last 29 away Serie A matches (W23 D6): their last away defeat in the competition came back in October 2016, in Turin against Juventus.



Napoli have gained the most points from trailing situations in Serie A this season (28), thanks to nine wins and a draw.



Maurizio Sarri has lost five of his seven meetings as manager against the Bianconeri (W1 D1) – against no other side has he suffered more defeats in the top-flight.