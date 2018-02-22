Juventus news: Cuadrado to play right-back, Dybala set for bench role

Juventus attacking winger Juan Cuadrado could be playing as right-back against Inter tomorrow. The Colombian has recently returned from a groin injury and according to the latest report of Sky Sport, Allegri could start him at the back tomorrow night.



Cuadrado’s position on the pitch is not going to be the only big news for Juventus fans tomorrow. Still according to Sky Sport, in fact, Paulo Dybala won’t be starting against the nerazzurri. The Argentinean doesn’t fit Allegri’s 4-3-3 and his recent lack of shape seems to have convinced Allegri to bench La Joya against Inter.



The rest of Juventus line-up is pretty much the same that faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu at the beginning of the month.



Buffon in goal, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will be the full-backs with Rugani, Benatia (or Barzagli) in the middle. Pjanic, Matuidi and Khedira will be the centre midfielders, Gonzalo Higuain the sole striker with Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa on the wings.

