There is some good news and some bad news for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri star limped off his team’s 1-0 away win over Sampdoria yesterday in alarming circumstances, Miralem Pjanic calling for a substitution when Dybala went down on 28 minutes.

Fortunately for Juventus fans, La Joya later said that there was “nothing worrying” about his injury, which was nothing more than the hardening of the flexor in his left thigh.

Then again, he will most likely skip Argentina’s upcoming game against Chile and Bolivia, saying that he would “undergo standard tests in Argentina, I feel well and don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Still, to avoid the worst, the former Palermo man chose to go off. Bianconeri fans will remember how he went down before last year’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich, in which Juventus also pulled off a heck of a comeback, and could have used Dybala’s help.