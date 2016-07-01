Welcome to our live coverage of Juventus newsMario Mandzukic has reached Zlatan Ibrahimovic in terms of goals scored and games played with Juventus. Both the Croat and the Swede have now 26 goals in 92 appearances with the Old Lady.Juventus sealed a 1-0 win against Fiorentina yesterday night. The goal of Mario Mandzukic helped the Old Lady to win her fifth successive Serie A match and keep the top spot of the table alongside Napoli.​Juventus were awarded a penalty kick yesterday night but the referee Daniele Doveri rightly changed his mind and gave Juventus a penalty kick instead as the video assistant referee showed that Fiorentina midfielder Milan Baldej had fouled Blaise Matuidi outside the penalty area.The Croatian midfielder was sent out through a second yellow card after the VAR review.According to Sky Sport, Max Allegri predicted the referee’s decision while Doveri was running towards the TV to check the action.“They won’t give us the penalty”, Allegri reportedly said.“They won’t give us the penalty because somebody wants to do act like a phenomenon.”