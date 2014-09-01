Juventus have had a morning training session today with the Old Lady who trained at the Allianz Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina. The bianconeri midfield star Claudio Marchisio has remained out of action for almost a month now but the Italian has just posted a picture on his Instagram account claiming that he is close to make his return to the pitch.







Sami Khedira is also injured which means the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Stefano Sturaro are the only centre midfielders available for the Old Lady.



Meantime, the Old Lady has just released an medical update on Mattia De Sciglio who has been diagnosed with a “partial lesion at the lower tibial-peronal joint. The player will continue rehabilitation therapies and will be subject to daily monitoring”, Juventus claimed through their official website. “Further checks will however be necessary to exclude microfracturing complications.”



​Juventus have also released a fanny video of Mandzukic training in goal during today’s training session. Max Allegri tried to score a goal against the Croat who, however, managed three saves. The former Bayern Munich star can really play everywhere!

