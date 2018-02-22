Juventus are very busy both on and off the pitch. The bianconeri are one point behind Napoli in the Serie A table but with one match in hand and on Wednesday they will be playing the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Tottenham at Wembley.



As for the bianconeri summer transfer strategies, talks with Emre Can are still ongoing but there are many other players that the Serie A giants have been monitoring of late.



Reports in France suggest Juve have a buy-back clause to re-sign Pogba in the summer but according to Tuttosport, there is no clause that can allow the bianconeri to welcome the Frenchman back in Turin at the end of the season.







In addition to that, Pogba’s € 12 million-a-year salary makes it impossible for Juve to resign the Frenchman in the summer.



No good news on the Bellerin front as well. The Turin-based paper claims the Spaniard is a transfer target of Juventus although the Arsenal right-back would prefer a move to Barcelona in the summer.



Bellerin wants Arsenal exit at the end of the season and the Catalans are reportedly leading the race to sign him.



@lorebetto