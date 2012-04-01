Juventus have not held any talks with Giorgio Chiellini’s camp over a new deal yet,

The Italian defender is needed more than ever now that Leonardo Bonucci has left for Milan, and Andrea Barzagli is both 36 years old and not in the greatest shape.

The recent humiliation at the hands of Barcelona left Mattia De Sciglio injured, while Mehdi Benatia made a series of mistakes which will compromise his chances of starting regularly.

Chiellini’s deal expires next summer, but the idea is to find him a new contract that will keep him in Turin for another two seasons.

Though there were contacts between the two sides over the last two weeks, Calciomercato.it claim tha the trail has grown cold.

The two sides are getting on very well, so it’s probably a question of time. He has won six Serie A titles with Juventus, but there are concerns that his lack of speed may be a major issue in future.