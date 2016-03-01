Juventus offer promising winger as part of deal to sign AC Milan, Man Utd striking target
07 May at 14:33Juventus are one of those clubs interested in signing Lazio star Keita Balde who has only one year left in his contract with the biancocelesti. The Senegalese winger is not willing to sign a contract extension with his club and several European giants have been scouting him over the last few months.
Manchester United and AC Milan have been linked with a summer move for the 22-year-old but Juventus are reported to have already prepared an offer for the talented striker who has netted 13 goals in all competitions so far this season.
According to today’s edition of Il Messaggero, the Old Lady has offered Marko Pjaca as part of the deal to sign the product of Barcelona academy.
Pjaca picked up a knee one month ago and is expected to remain out of action for almost six months. AC Milan are said to have offered their star striker Gianluca Lapadula but Lazio president Claudio Lotito is not going to listen to offers which include a player-plus-cash swap deal as he slapped € 35 million price tag on the talented Senegalese striker.
