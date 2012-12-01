Juventus are ready to break the bank to sign Milan sensation Gigi Donnarumma.

As they’re on good terms with agent Mino Raiola, the Bianconeri hope to convince the 17-year-old sensation to move to Milan’s far more successful rivals.

Another €40m would go to the cash-strapped Milan.

The 10m yearly salary would result in the 17-year-old earning €5m/year net, which is a major sum for a Serie A player.

Milan have already planned a countermove, however, and want to offer the teenager a major raise once February comes, when he turns 18 and can sign a long-term deal.

The €200.000 he currently earns would jump up to €3.5m, level with what star striker Carlos Bacca earns. Then again,

Captain Ignazio Abate, for his part, claims that Donnarumma “doesn't see himself wearing another shirt. I think that, and I think he does too. I'm calm on that front, I think he'll be with us for many years”.