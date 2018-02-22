There’s good news for Juventus fans this morning after it was announced that Giorgio Chiellini’s thigh injury will not keep him out of crunch matches against Milan and Real Madrid.



The veteran picked up the knock in last weekend’s goalless draw against SPAL and on Monday, he was sent home from the Italian national teams’s training camp as they prepare for the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.



In a statement via their official website, Juventus announced that;



“Giorgio Chiellini has undergone tests for a muscle problem to his right thigh that he picked up last weekend against SPAL and which forced him to withdraw from the Italian national team.



The results show that the injury is not serious and that the player has already started physiotherapy and will be reassessed next week.”



After the international break, Juventus face a month of fixtures that could make or break their season.