Juventus, official: Rincon joins Torino on a permanent deal
05 February at 22:20
Juventus have announced this evening that midfielder Tomas Rincon has joined city rivals Torino on a permanent basis.
The 30-year-old Venezuelan left the champions in the summer to join Toro on loan but the two clubs have now agreed a €6M fee that will be payable in three instalments.
Rincon arrived at Juventus from Genoa in January of last year in a deal worth over €10M and made 18 starts during his time with the Bianconeri.
.@TomasRincon5, cessione a titolo definitivo al @TorinoFC_1906 https://t.co/WYAUGCy5jz pic.twitter.com/Lq7z5tkD4i— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 5, 2018
