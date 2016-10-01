Juventus have announced this evening that midfielder Tomas Rincon has joined city rivals Torino on a permanent basis.



The 30-year-old Venezuelan left the champions in the summer to join Toro on loan but the two clubs have now agreed a €6M fee that will be payable in three instalments.



Rincon arrived at Juventus from Genoa in January of last year in a deal worth over €10M and made 18 starts during his time with the Bianconeri.