Now it’s official; Tomas Rincon is a new player at Juventus. The Venezuelan midfielder, who turns 29 on January 13, has completed his move to the champions from Genoa even though he has already commenced training with his new colleagues last week following the completion of his medical.



The Bianconeri announced the news this morning via their official website stating that;



“Juventus Football Club have reached an agreement with Genoa for the acquisition of the footballer Rincon Hernandez Tomas Eduardo for a total cost of €8 million payable in three instalments. The fee could rise by an extra €1 million depending on certain conditions inserted in the contract.



Juventus has underwritten a contract to the same player for four years which will expire in June 2020”



Rincon becomes the first addition to Massimo Allegri’s team on the opening day of the January transfer window and the player leaves Genoa after three years.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler