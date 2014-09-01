German international Thomas Muller could be on his way out of Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The 27-year-old, who can play as a striker, a winger or attacking midfielder, has had a tense relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian’s arrival in 2016 and his omission from recent game against Werder Breman is the latest in a long running feud between the two men.



Despite the pair holding discussions on Tuesday in which the coach reaffirmed his trust in the player, Muller himself is fearful for his place at next summer’s World Cup and with the recent arrival of James Rodriguez and the proposed move for Leon Goretzka next summer, the player feels that Ancelotti is penalising him further and that long term, he does not figure in his plans.





It’s not like Muller is lacking potential suitors however, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer and the Red Devils have been linked with a move in the past. German newspaper Bild also claims that Juventus have made contact with the Bavarian side about his availability.

Muller has a current deal at Bayern until 2021 but without the promise of regular first-team football, it’s unlikely that he will stick around beyond the current campaign.