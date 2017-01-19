Marco Verratti over a possible summer return to Serie A. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked to a move away from the French champions at the end of the season and Bianconeri bosses believe they can beat off the competition to bring him to Turin.

The Corriere dello Sport understands that Juventus executives have begun talks with representatives of Paris Saint-Germain midfielderover a possible summer return to Serie A. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked to a move away from the French champions at the end of the season and Bianconeri bosses believe they can beat off the competition to bring him to Turin.

The Italian champions are also confident they will be able to meet the €80 million that the French side are reportedly asking for the player as they look to restructure their midfield in the summer. With Bosnian Miralem Pjanic once again rumoured to be heading out of the club at the end of the season, Verratti has now become the primary choice to take on the mantle as play-maker next term.



The Italian international arrived in the French capital from Pescara in 2012 but in a recent interview, he declared he had always been a fan of the Bianconeri. With clubs such as Chelsea and Barcelona also believed to be interested in his signature, his allegiance to the Old Lady may be key in deciding his future.