Juventus open transfer talks over Brazilian star
03 April at 14:02Juventus are long time admirers of Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa. Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed the interest of the Serie A giants in the Brazilian winger a few months ago and a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms today that the Old Lady has entered transfer talks to sign the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.
The Italian paper (via ilbianconero.com) claims Juventus begun transfer talks a few weeks ago when representatives of the two clubs held a meeting to discuss the transfers of Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia. The Frenchman is on loan at Bayern Munich and the Morocco International joined Juventus in a temporary loan deal from Bayern Munich last summer.
Juventus are rumoured to have asked information about Douglas Costa during the meeting with Bayern Munich that replied demanding € 50 million for the player’s sale. The Bavarians, however, have recently lowered the player’s price-tag and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport they are now open to sell the player for € 30-35 million.
Juventus and Bayern Munich will continue transfer talks over the next few weeks but Douglas Costa is now a concrete transfer target for the Serie A giants.
