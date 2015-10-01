Juventus park the bus against Napoli, is Allegri the Italian Mourinho?

Juventus came away with a huge win last night as they beat Napoli by a 1-0 score line thanks to a big goal from Gonzalo Higuain. With the win Juve are now second as they are only one point behind first placed Napoli (even if Inter can leapfrog both teams into first place with a win against Chievo Verona this week-end). All the bianconeri fans were very pleased as Buffon and company did just about enough to come away with all three points.



Looking back at the game, you can clearly see what Allegri had in mind. He played a very defensive game as he "parked the bus" at the San Paolo. Similar to what José Mourinho often has done, Allegri used a very defensive approach with a quick counter-attack game. This is how Juve scored the only goal of the game as Dybala made a great run on the break and assisted Higuain perfectly. Once Juve had the lead, Allegri's team sat back even more so as they soaked up the pressure. Can Allegri be viewed as the Italian Mourinho? It is too early to tell but there certainly are some similarities indeed....