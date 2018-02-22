Juventus: Pessotto dismisses talk of Jakupović being the next Ibra
24 February at 14:45During an interview with Sportitalia ahead of today’s match between the Primavera sides of Juventus and Napoli, former Bianconeri player Gianluca Pessotto moved to dismiss claims that 19-year-old striker Arnel Jakupović could become the next Zlatan Ibrahimović. Here is what the now director of Juve’s youth system had to say on the matter:
“I’m scared when I hear people compare him to Ibrahimović. People often exaggerate these ideas when players are still very young. The road to becoming a top-class player is defined by hard work and good performances. He has to continue like this. We do not know what the future holds for him, but we are confident and I expect him to keep playing well. We are entering a crucial phase of the season, as we want to confirm that we are playing at a high level so we can enter the play-offs in the best possible condition.”
(Sportitalia)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
