Juventus’ plan to ‘save’ Dybala

The last few months of Paulo Dybala’s footballing career have been overshadowed by off-field litigation problems with former agents. It is a tangled web of disagreements over money and sponsorship deals. It is, quite frankly, a mess.



In order to try and save the Argentine, and help him recover his best form, Juventus are trying to support him as best they can. But doing so is far from easy. The player’s family use a Catalan lawyer and an Italian representative, though an Argentine lawyer has also entered on to the scene. Juve’s strategy is to look for an agreement with the technical sponsor Puma, whom Dybala’s entourage must pay penalty fees if they are to end their agreement amicably. Beppe Marotta and his staff are working on this.



For now, the Bianconeri are keeping open dialogue with all parties in the hope that a common-sense agreement can be found between them. The Serie A champions know all is not well within Dybala’s camp but, contrary to other reports, have not discussed his future with Paris Saint-Germain or indeed either of the two Manchester clubs as yet. The club’s priority is to help him put this mess behind him so that he can be useful on the pitch again.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)