Juventus’ plan to sign Morata revealed
17 April at 19:00Juventus are thinking of strengthening their attacking department in the summer and the latest reports in Italy claim both Anthony Martial and Alvaro Morata are being monitored by the Old Lady.
The Chelsea star moved to South West London for € 80 million last summer and according to Tuttosport this will be the main issue for Juventus given that the Serie A giants are not open to offer as much to take Morata back to the Stadium in the summer.
The Turin-based paper claims the Old Lady will try to convince Chelsea by offering to sign the player on a two-year loan deal with option to buy.
The same formula was used by both clubs when Juan Cuadrado left Chelsea to join the Serie A giants in summer 2015.
That same summer Cuadrado moved to Juventus on a two-year loan but the Old Lady made his move permanent after only one year in Turin.
Story could repeat itself in the summer.
