Alexis Sanchez.

Reports in today’s Corriere dello Sport suggest that Serie A champions Juventus will make an audacious summer bid for Arsenal play-maker

The Chilean international has still not agreed a new deal at The Emirates amid growing speculation that he will be leaving the North London club at the end of the season. Sanchez rose to prominence whilst playing in Italy with Udinese before he secured a lucrative move to Barcelona in 2011.



The 28-year-old spent three seasons at the Camp Nou before making the switch to the Premier League in 2014. This season however, has seen the player becoming increasingly more frustrated with the club unlikely to be challenging for a league title they last won in 2004.



Juventus are looking for a new play-maker in the summer despite having the precocious talents of Miralem Pjanic in the current squad. The Italian sport daily now believes that Sanchez has become their number one priority for next season whilst suggesting that there could also be a challenge from their bitter Serie A rivals Inter.