

Reports from France suggest that Juventus scouts will be Germany this evening to watch Bayer Leverkusen take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Those same reports also claim that the Binaconeri’s main focus of attention will be the home sides highly rated attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The 20-year-old has been causing a stir throughout Europe with some scintillating displays for Leverkusen this season with Liverpool strongly linked to his signature in the summer. Despite Jurgen Klopp’s team apparently being in pole-position, these latest reports suggest the Premier League side will not have things their own way.

