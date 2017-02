The 20-year-old has been causing a stir throughout Europe with some scintillating displays for Leverkusen this season with Liverpool strongly linked to his signature in the summer. Despite Jurgen Klopp’s team apparently being in pole-position, these latest reports suggest the Premier League side will not have things their own way.



The youngster has a current deal at the Bundesliga side until 2019 however, that current agreement contains a £10.7 million release clause which can be activated in 2018. This will certainly set off a race to try to tempt the player away from his homeland despite his current employer’s determination to offer him a new deal with a revised buy-out clause. Only recently, Brandt himself was quoted as saying that; “We're constantly in good talks. If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time [to renew]. I don't want to deal with this forever."