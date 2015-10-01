Juventus planning to hijack Liverpool's quest for Bundesliga star
21 February at 10:10
Reports from France suggest that Juventus scouts will be Germany this evening to watch Bayer Leverkusen take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Those same reports also claim that the Binaconeri’s main focus of attention will be the home sides highly rated attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.
The 20-year-old has been causing a stir throughout Europe with some scintillating displays for Leverkusen this season with Liverpool strongly linked to his signature in the summer. Despite Jurgen Klopp’s team apparently being in pole-position, these latest reports suggest the Premier League side will not have things their own way.
The youngster has a current deal at the Bundesliga side until 2019 however, that current agreement contains a £10.7 million release clause which can be activated in 2018. This will certainly set off a race to try to tempt the player away from his homeland despite his current employer’s determination to offer him a new deal with a revised buy-out clause. Only recently, Brandt himself was quoted as saying that; “We're constantly in good talks. If it were up to me, the summer would be the right time [to renew]. I don't want to deal with this forever."
Go to comments